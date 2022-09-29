Latest plans to improve Ann Arbor roadways released

Ann Arbor officials have revealed their latest version of a plan to redesign a portion of Hill and State streets.

Work on the proposal started in January and is now 80% designed.

The project’s manager, Theresa Bridges, says the proposal includes improvements to the water infrastructure under the road, new bike lanes, and other upgrades intended to make it more pedestrian friendly.

“We’re doing a number of safety improvements with crosswalk improvements, as well as the pavement markings are getting updated, to be more in line with our Vision Zero Transportation Master Plan.”

Bridges says if they keep to the current schedule, construction on the redesign could start next spring.

