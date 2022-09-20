© 2022 WEMU
bg-header-wemu-rs.jpg
WEMU News

"Right To Renew" proposal seeks to protect Ann Arbor renters

89.1 WEMU | By Josh Hakala
Published September 20, 2022 at 7:16 AM EDT
for rent.jpg
John Kannenberg
/
Creative Commons
For Rent sign

Ann Arbor City Council has moved a measure aimed at protecting renters a step forward. The proposed “Right to Renew” ordinance unanimously passed on first reading Monday night.

The ordinance would prevent landlords from declining to renew leases from renters without cause. This is a potentially significant change as more than half of Ann Arbor’s residents live in rental properties.

Third Ward councilmember Travis Radina is part of the Renters Commission. He says the penalties for landlords could give renters in Ann Arbor some much-needed housing stability.

“The landlord would have to pay up to two times the current rent as relocation assistance for the tenant. And if a tenant could actually prove damages beyond that, there are also some options for legal recourse.”

The next step is a public hearing before the final version of the ordinance is created and voted on.

