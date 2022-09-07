Ann Arbor to study options to reach carbon neutrality, including buying out DTE

The Ann Arbor City Council voted to pass a resolution last night to begin a feasibility study to explore ways to reach the city’s carbon neutrality goals. One of those options includes buying out DTE and creating a municipal utility.

Earlier this year, City Council asked their staff to research different ways to power the entire community with 100% renewable energy.

One of the options that will be explored in the feasibility study is the potential buyout of DTE and assuming control of its infrastructure.

The primary objective would be to change the way power is created.

Dr. Missy Stults is the Sustainability and Innovations Director for the City of Ann Arbor. She says the plan is to explore any and all options that help the city achieve its goal of being carbon neutral by 2030.

“We’re trying to build a buffet, if you will, of the options available to the city, all of the strengths of those options, the drawbacks of those options, the opportunity costs associated with those options, so that the public can have the information that they need.”

Once the study gets underway, it could take about 9-10 months to complete.

