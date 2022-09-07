City of Ann Arbor unveils its new plan for clean drinking water

Ann Arbor officials are taking the first steps towards ensuring the community’s drinking water remains safe and reliable.

The city has started the first phase of a multi-year water treatment project plan to evaluate its current facilities and identify areas in need of repair or improvement.

Ann Arbor’s senior utilities engineer, Glen Wiczorek, says they’re going to spend the next two years evaluating the facilities, gathering public input, and developing strategies for the future.

“This is a very comprehensive project, and the goal is really ensuring the continued supply of our award-winning water.”

Wiczorek says they want to be as thorough as possible to ensure their facility can handle any new and emerging threats, like PFAS, 1-4 Dioxane, and Cryptosporidium.

