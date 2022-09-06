University of Michigan working to keep people informed on monkeypox

As the number of cases of monkeypox continue to climb across the state, the University of Michigan is taking steps to ensure it can handle a possible outbreak on campus.

Monkeypox is a viral infection spread through prolonged physical contact with an infected individual or through touching shared objects and surfaces.

Dr. Robert Ernst is U-M’s Associate Vice President for Health and Wellness in Student Life and the Executive Director of University Health Service. He says this is a very different disease than COVID-19 and requires a different strategy.

“The emphasis is more on education and targeted messaging to folks about their individual risk and how we can mitigate that through testing and vaccine programs.”

There have been roughly 200 cases of monkeypox confirmed across Michigan so far, with 13 of those reported in Washtenaw County.

