A coffee shop empowering people with disabilities will open in Ann Arbor this weekend

A unique coffee shop run primarily by people with disabilities will be opening its doors for the first time tomorrow in downtown Ann Arbor.

The coffee shop, called Bitty & Beau’s, was named by Ben and Amy Wright in honor of their two youngest children with Down’s syndrome.

Amy Wright says they have dedicated their lives to addressing a serious issue where 80% of people with disabilities nationwide are unemployed.

And so, they have staffed 14 stores so far across the country to demonstrate that disabled can be contributing members of the community.

“Our focus is hiring people with disabilities, putting them on the front line of the business, taking orders and making drinks, and you can count on great customer service.”

The latest franchise for Bitty and Beau’s will open its doors Saturday at 10 AM. This will be the first one opened in Michigan.

It’s located at 305 South Main in downtown Ann Arbor.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org