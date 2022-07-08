North Carolina-based coffee chain Bitty & Beau's coming to Ann Arbor

Amy Wright is co-owner of the North Carolina-based coffee shop called Bitty & Beau’s Coffee. She says the idea for the shop came after the birth of two of her four children, Bitty and Beau, who were both born with Down Syndrome.

Wright and her husband were determined that children like hers should not be part of the nationwide statistic where 80% of people with developmental disabilities lack meaningful employment.

So, they began a coffee shop aimed at addressing the issue.

"Our focus is hiring people with disabilities, putting them on the front line, taking orders, making drinks and you can count on great customer service."

They now have 12 shops across the country and will be adding 15 more this year – including one at 305 South Main Street in Ann Arbor that will open later this summer.

A job fair to help fill the staff for the new Ann Arbor location is scheduled for tomorrow at the Michigan Union between 10 AM and 4 PM.

