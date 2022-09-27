Why gas prices are headed back up in Washtenaw County

AAA Michigan is reporting what many of us are already seeing at the gas pump. Gas prices have seen a significant hike over the past week.

AAA says gas prices, on average, across the state were up 13 cents since last week.

In Washtenaw County, the rise of 10 cents a gallon was seen as moderate, even with the average gas price in Washtenaw County and Ann Arbor lingering close to the $4 a gallon mark.

The hike in prices comes as the cost for crude oil and a barrel of oil is actually dropping because of lower demand.

AAA’s Michigan spokesperson, Adrienne Woodland, says unplanned refinery issues will be affecting prices and will do so for a couple of weeks. So, when those refinery issues are resolved, what would happen?

"Well, certainly, if we continue with the decrease in demand and the crude oil prices stay low, we can certainly expect prices to decrease again.”

