Gas prices on the rise in Washtenaw County and throughout Michigan

After months of watching gas prices drop at the pump, motorists this week in Washtenaw County and across the state are seeing a sudden increase in prices.

AAA says, nationally, gas prices have been steadily or slowly decreasing from a huge hike since June 14th. Then, after more than 90 days of those declines, the national average suddenly increased one cent overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday this week.

In the state of Michigan, a gallon of unleaded went up five cents a gallon overnight. In Washtenaw County, says AAA Michigan spokesperson Adrienne Woodland, it was the same situation.

“In Ann Arbor, it's $3.90 a gallon, and that’s up about three cents since yesterday.”

Woodland says prices across the country are going up for various reasons. In Michigan, she says, the prices shot up overnight because of a refinery fire in Toledo, Ohio on Tuesday night.

She says the impact of that fire could be felt at pumps across the Midwest for the next couple of weeks.

