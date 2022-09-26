Federal funds headed to Michigan and Ann Arbor to battle opioid addiction

The White House this weekend announced it has awarded nearly $37 million to help tackle the opioid crisis and addiction recovery in Michigan. And some of those dollars are heading to our area.

Michigan Congresswoman Debbie Dingell says some $2.6 million in federal funding from the Department of Health and Human Services has been earmarked for drug abuse and addiction research programs in Ann Arbor.

The University of Michigan will receive $2.3 million and Altality Inc., an Ann Arbor company that uses augmented reality to distract patients from pain, will receive some $250,000.

These are just some of the efforts underway in the state, Dingell says to start addressing what she calls the "cruel disease" of addiction.

"It will improve both research and development, how we help cure people. We’ve also gotten funds, so that people who need help can get help."

And the need is great locally, according to health officials, who say they’re seeing the highest number of drug overdoses in Washtenaw County since it peaked in 2018.

