Opioid deaths in Washtenaw County reaching all-time highs

Washtenaw County is seeing a significant spike in deaths caused by drug overdoses.

According to the latest data from the county health department, 78 people died from opioid-related overdoses last year. Another 24 were killed by other substances.

Washtenaw Health spokesperson Susan Ringler-Cerniglia says many of the opioids people are overdosing on have been mixed with other substances.

“85% of them involved fentanyl, and over half involved some other substance, as well as the opioid."

Ringler-Cerniglia says the number of overdose-related deaths has not been this high in Washtenaw since 2018.

