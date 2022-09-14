© 2022 WEMU
WEMU News

Opioid deaths in Washtenaw County reaching all-time highs

89.1 WEMU | By Taylor Pinson
Published September 14, 2022 at 6:02 AM EDT
Opioids
Eric Norris
/
flickr.com

Washtenaw County is seeing a significant spike in deaths caused by drug overdoses.

According to the latest data from the county health department, 78 people died from opioid-related overdoses last year. Another 24 were killed by other substances.

Washtenaw Health spokesperson Susan Ringler-Cerniglia says many of the opioids people are overdosing on have been mixed with other substances.

“85% of them involved fentanyl, and over half involved some other substance, as well as the opioid."

Ringler-Cerniglia says the number of overdose-related deaths has not been this high in Washtenaw since 2018.

