Ypsilanti Township COVID-19 testing site forced to shut down

A temporary COVID-19 testing site in Ypsilanti Township will have to close due to permitting issues.

Township officials have denied a permit request to let a drive-thru testing site in the parking lot of the old Ellsworth Road Wal-Mart continue operating through mid-December.

Officials with Lynx DX, the company operating the test site, have not yet stated if they will relocate the test center, or simply cease operations in the township.

Washtenaw County Health spokesperson Susan Ringler-Cerniglia says if the company and the township can’t resolve this dispute, the loss of the site could make it harder for some people get access to testing.

“There may be a bit of a gap in that very nice and accessible drive-thru testing, particularly folks who may be uninsured and symptomatic and need that testing.”

Ringler-Cerniglia says, on average, around 150 COVID tests were being conducted at the site on a daily basis.

