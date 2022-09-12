COVID cases on the rise again in Washtenaw County

School is back in session, and along with it is a higher number of COVID-19 cases.

The University of Michigan has confirmed nearly 700 new coronavirus cases on its campus since the start of the school year. The county as a whole is now back at what the CDC guidelines define as a "high" level of community transmission of the disease.

At that level, the CDC strongly recommends people wear protective face masks at events and in indoor public spaces.

Washtenaw County Health’s communications director Susan Ringer-Cerniglia says the best way to protect yourselves and others is to get vaccinated, but there are other things you can do as well.

“Also consider that layered protection. Looking at good ventilation. Wearing a mask if you’re indoors is very much recommended when we’re at this level.

Ringer-Cerniglia says if you start feeling sick, you should also stay home and avoid interacting with others.

