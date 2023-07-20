2023 Ann Arbor Art Fair, city's second-biggest economic impact, kicks off today

The Ann Arbor Art Fair kicks off this morning. It’s an event that has been a huge economic boost to the city since it was launched in 1960.

Nearly 1,000 artists over 30 city blocks are expected to bring about a half million people to the City of Ann Arbor over the next three days. It is one of the biggest economic impacts of the year for the city.

Frances Todoro-Hargreaves is the executive director of the State Street District.

“We know that we are the second largest impactor after Michigan football, and we have numbers that go between $12 million and $15 million a year of impact from the overall event.”

The attendance for the fair is very much determined by how much the weather cooperates. Entering Thursday, the weather forecast includes a chance of showers, but Friday and Saturday are expected to be dry with high temperatures around 80 degrees.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org