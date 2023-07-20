© 2023 WEMU
WEMU News

2023 Ann Arbor Art Fair, city's second-biggest economic impact, kicks off today

89.1 WEMU | By Josh Hakala
Published July 20, 2023 at 7:09 AM EDT
The Ann Arbor Art Fair kicks off this morning. It’s an event that has been a huge economic boost to the city since it was launched in 1960.

Nearly 1,000 artists over 30 city blocks are expected to bring about a half million people to the City of Ann Arbor over the next three days. It is one of the biggest economic impacts of the year for the city.

Frances Todoro-Hargreaves is the executive director of the State Street District.

“We know that we are the second largest impactor after Michigan football, and we have numbers that go between $12 million and $15 million a year of impact from the overall event.”

The attendance for the fair is very much determined by how much the weather cooperates. Entering Thursday, the weather forecast includes a chance of showers, but Friday and Saturday are expected to be dry with high temperatures around 80 degrees.

Josh Hakala
Josh Hakala is the general assignment reporter for the WEMU news department.
