Humane Society CEO recommends leaving dogs at home during Ann Arbor Art Fair

Don’t take your dog to the Ann Arbor Art Fair—that’s the latest advice from the Humane Society of Huron Valley.

The organization’s President and CEO, Tanya Hilgendorf, says the large crowds and loud noises can make a dog very anxious. She adds the weather can also be add to an animal’s stress.

“Dogs are very vulnerable to heat stroke, so we have to be thinking, 'Are they going to have access to shade? Are they going to have access to water?'"



Hilgendorf says the best thing to do is to just leave them at home with something fun to do to keep them distracted.

