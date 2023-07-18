© 2023 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WEMU News

Humane Society CEO recommends leaving dogs at home during Ann Arbor Art Fair

89.1 WEMU | By Taylor Pinson
Published July 18, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT
Puppy - Art Fair, Ann Arbor, MI, July, 2013
Norm Powell
/
flickr.com
Puppy - Art Fair, Ann Arbor, MI, July, 2013

Don’t take your dog to the Ann Arbor Art Fair—that’s the latest advice from the Humane Society of Huron Valley.

The organization’s President and CEO, Tanya Hilgendorf, says the large crowds and loud noises can make a dog very anxious. She adds the weather can also be add to an animal’s stress.

“Dogs are very vulnerable to heat stroke, so we have to be thinking, 'Are they going to have access to shade? Are they going to have access to water?'"

Hilgendorf says the best thing to do is to just leave them at home with something fun to do to keep them distracted.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags
WEMU News Ann Arbor Art FairHumane Society of Huron ValleyTanya HilgendorfAnn Arbordogs
Taylor Pinson
Taylor Pinson is a WEMU news reporter and engineer during WEMU's broadcast of NPR's All Things Considered.
See stories by Taylor Pinson
Related Content