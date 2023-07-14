Demand for pet emergency care skyrockets, volunteers needed to provide foster care

When families experience an unexpected emergency, there is a program in place to help them care for their pets called the Safe Harbor program, which has seen a recent spike in demand in Washtenaw County.

When a pet needs a temporary home, the Humane Society of Huron Valley takes them in. They find a foster family for the animal until their human can get back on their feet.

The number of pets in need of foster care has tripled since last year.

Tanya Hilgendorf, the president and CEO of the Humane Society of Huron Valley, says the goal is to keep families together and prevent animal homelessness.

“For folks who might be experiencing a medical emergency, or a house fire or domestic violence, and they don’t have other means to board their animal or family or friend support to help them take care of their animal.”

The Humane Society needs volunteers to take in pets temporarily—especially dogs.

