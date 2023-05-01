Humane Society of Huron Valley raises concerns over animals surrendered to their care

The Humane Society of Huron Valley is expressing concern about unsafe treatment of animals dropped off at their building.

The concerns arose this weekend when a Humane Society utility worker showed up early in the morning and found that 19 birds and a scared cat had been left on the doorstep overnight. The birds were left outside in a metal cage.

Humane Society officials point out that leaving animals in a cage or crate outside all night is neither safe nor humane. The temperature overnight had dropped to 45 degrees, and parakeets require temperatures above 65 degrees.

Officials suggest that anyone surrendering an animal to the shelter do so in a humane way, preferably turning in the animals with officials inside.

Anyone with further information on this case should contact the Humane Society of Huron Valley.

