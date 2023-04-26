Discussion continues over Washtenaw County animal control services

The Humane Society of Huron Valley will continue to handle Washtenaw County’s animal control services for at least another year.

The county’s board of commissioners has agreed to extend its current contract with the local non-profit for one year, although a long-term agreement has not yet been reached.

That’s because the two groups are still discussing what kinds of services should be covered in any new contract.

Tanya Hilgendorf is the Humane Society’s president.

“I think we will come to a good agreement that is ultimately a win for the community, and the animals, and the people that we serve, because I know the commissioners are largely smart and very good people that will see the value of the service we provide."

The Humane Society of Huron Valley has handled the county’s animal control services for nearly a hundred years.

