Humane Society of Huron Valley creates free adoption program for crowded facility

The Humane Society of Huron Valley had been hoping pet adoptions over the holidays might help free up space in the facility. While there was a good showing, they were still down about 30 percent from last year.

So, with the start of the new year they’re offering a new incentive for pet adoption.

Wendy Welch from the Humane Society of Huron Valley says the new “Gold Hearts” program waives the adoption fees for certain pets that have been there longer than the normal time.

“Sometimes, they’re the wallflowers that get overlooked that don’t come up to the front of the kennel, and they need space and time. So, to give them a second look.”

She says the free adoption for these “Gold Heart Club” animals would still include the spay and neuter service, vaccines, initial health check and a microchip ID.

Here is the link to the "Gold Hearts Club" information



Here is a link to adoptable pets at HSHV. Those with the "Gold Hearts Club" emblem are available for free



Here is a link to the "Gold Hearts Club" Facebook page

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

