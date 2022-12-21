Humane Society of Huron Valley urges extra care for pets this week

With the holiday only days away, the Ann Arbor-based Humane Society of Huron Valley is urging pet owners to give special attention to their dogs and cats.

As the temperatures start to plummet and your house starts to fill with holiday guests, Humane Society officials say it’s important to be thinking about your pets as well.

Wendy Welch is spokesperson for the Humane Society of Huron Valley. She says inside the house, there are concerns about holiday plants that are poisons for your pets, including poinsettia, lilies, carnations, holly, amaryllis, and Christmas rose. And then, there’s concern about materials outside in the wintery weather.

"People will put down some ice preventative that is not pet friendly and can actually taste really good to the animals and poison them."

She also points out that pets get stressed out over the commotion of the holiday. Identifying a place where they can chill and relax, she says, may help.

