Humane Society of Huron Valley urging people to adopt to alleviate overcrowding

Many animal shelters across Michigan are at or near capacity.

To relieve some of the pressure and help more animals find homes, the Humane Society of Huron Valley is encouraging to people looking to get a new pet this holiday season to consider adopting one instead of going to a pet store or animal breeder.

Wendy Welch is the organization’s spokesperson. She says it’s proving especially difficult to finds homes for dogs right now.

“We would just love for people to reconsider the dogs who are waiting and waiting for homes in shelters. They are behaviorally no different than the other dogs in the world."

Welch says on average, it’s currently taking them twice as long as normal to find homes for dogs.

