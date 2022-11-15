Washtenaw County animal shelter fills as fewer people want dogs

A serious decrease in dog adoptions in Washtenaw County is starting to take a toll on space needs in the Humane Society of Huron Valley.

Like many shelters across the state, the local Humane Society is seeing a tightening of available space for holding animals as they are taking longer and longer to adopt.

In the Ann Arbor-based facility, they have been watching an unusual trend growing since the start of the year. That trend, says Huron Valley spokesperson Wendy Welch, is that fewer people are now looking to adopt dogs and more looking for cats.

The interest in dogs and even puppy adoptions, she says, has dropped by hundreds from previous years.

“But the issue right now is adoption, and we are struggling finding people to adopt."

Welch says she can only speculate why there’s an increase in cat adoptions and a significant drop in dog adoptions. Perhaps, she says, some perceive dog care to be more expensive at this time of inflation.

