Washtenaw Housing Alliance set to raise more awareness of increasing homelessness

Homelessness remains a serious issue in Washtenaw County.

As part of National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, local-non-profits are holding a series of events over the next few days to help share information and connect people with available resources.

The Executive Director of the Washtenaw Housing Alliance, Amanda Carlisle, says they are anticipating the community could soon see a spike in homelessness.

“But with pandemic assistance running out, we are kind of bracing ourselves for a rapid rise in eviction over the next few months.”

Carlisle says, on average, roughly 3,000 people struggle with homelessness in the community each year.

