Teresa Gillotti stepping down as head of Washtenaw County's OCED

The Washtenaw County Office of Community and Economic Development will soon need a new director.

Its current leader, Teresa Gillotti, has announced she is stepping down later this month. She’s been with the department for eight years, including the last four as its leader, and oversaw its operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Washtenaw County’s Public Information Officer, Crystal Campbell, says there will be a public process for choosing her successor.

“Once the administrative team that’s working on that—the hiring team that’s working on that—concludes their framework, we will do a search and hire a new director for the Office of Community and Economic Development.”

Campbell says, in the meantime, the county administration has a process in place to ensure the department’s programs and operations continue to run smoothly.

