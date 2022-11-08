Food Gatherers wins large grant from U.S. Department of Agriculture

A Washtenaw County food bank is getting a significant boost in funding.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded an $85,000 grant to Food Gatherers. The local nonprofit is distributing the money to two partner organizations – Aid in Milan and the Manchester Community Resource Center – to help expand the programs in those two rural communities.

Eileen Spring is the CEO of Food Gatherers. She says these funds are a game changer.

“We’ve struggled, as a whole really, during COVID to get food to people that were not on public transportation, who could not leave their homes.”

Spring says a portion of the money will be used to purchase a delivery van, so those two programs can help reach more people.

