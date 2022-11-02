© 2022 WEMU
bg-header-wemu-rs.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
See Our 45th Anniversary Video
WEMU News

Federal funding could expand Washtenaw County's weatherization program

89.1 WEMU | By Josh Hakala
Published November 2, 2022 at 6:26 AM EDT
weatherizing by U.S. Naval War College.jpg
MCC JAMES E. FOEHL
/
Creative Commons
141009-N-PX557-005 BRISTOL, R.I. (Oct. 9, 2014) Fire Controlman 2nd Class Ken Adamcyk and Operations Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Lighten, both assigned to U.S. Naval War College (NWC) in Newport, Rhode Island, caulk a window during a community relations project at the Rhode Island Veterans Home in Bristol, Rhode Island. Sailors assigned to NWC currently volunteer at Rhode Island Veterans Home to restore and rehabilitate spaces located on the 110-acre complex on Mount Hope Bay. The home provides quality nursing and residential care to Rhode Island war veterans as well as services for the veterans families. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist James E. Foehl/Released)

The effort to weatherize homes in Washtenaw County could get a significant financial boost.

The county’s Weatherization Assistance Program gives low-income residents the chance to make their homes more energy efficient. This includes providing new insulation, inspecting and repairing major appliances, and weather stripping around doors and attics.

At tonight’s Board of Commissioners meeting, there will be a vote on a resolution to instruct the county’s Office for Community and Economic Development to apply for an $809,000 federal grant.

District 5 commissioner Justin Hodge says this would dramatically scale up the program.

“That will allow us to go from serving dozens of households per year to possibly hundreds of households per year.”

This will add to the $1.4 million in funding the board already committed to the program back in May. The resolution’s first reading is expected to pass at tonight’s meeting.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags
WEMU News washtenaw countyWashtenaw County Board of CommissionersJustin HodgeWeatherizationgrants
Josh Hakala
Josh Hakala, a lifelong Michigander (East Lansing & Edwardsburg), comes to WEMU after more than two decades of working in a variety of fields within broadcasting and digital media. Most recently, he worked at Michigan Radio as a producer and a fill-in host. Prior to that, he worked for Advance Digital where he managed newspaper websites from across the country, including MLive.com. While his resume is filled with sports broadcasting experience (Big Ten Network, 97.1FM The Ticket, 610AM WIP etc.), radio reporting (90.1FM WRTI) and odd jobs (an editor for the FIFA video game series for EA Sports), he brings a passion for news and storytelling to WEMU.
See stories by Josh Hakala
Related Content