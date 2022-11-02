Federal funding could expand Washtenaw County's weatherization program

The effort to weatherize homes in Washtenaw County could get a significant financial boost.

The county’s Weatherization Assistance Program gives low-income residents the chance to make their homes more energy efficient. This includes providing new insulation, inspecting and repairing major appliances, and weather stripping around doors and attics.

At tonight’s Board of Commissioners meeting, there will be a vote on a resolution to instruct the county’s Office for Community and Economic Development to apply for an $809,000 federal grant.

District 5 commissioner Justin Hodge says this would dramatically scale up the program.

“That will allow us to go from serving dozens of households per year to possibly hundreds of households per year.”

This will add to the $1.4 million in funding the board already committed to the program back in May. The resolution’s first reading is expected to pass at tonight’s meeting.

