'Family glitch' fixed as Affordable Care Act open enrollment begins November 1

The open enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act, or the ACA, kicks off tomorrow. The federally funded health insurance marketplace has made some changes that are expected to close some gaps in coverage.

The subsidies that make the federal health insurance plans affordable for millions of Americans have been extended through the year 2025. This was due to funding from the Inflation Reduction Act.

Jeremy Lapedis is the executive director of the Washtenaw Health Plan. He says one of the biggest improvements to the health insurance marketplace is correcting what is called the “family glitch”.

“Previously, if you had a health insurance offer through your employer, and it covered your spouse, but it was unaffordable for your spouse’s coverage, you were still not eligible for marketplace subsidies.”

Last year, more than 11,000 people in Washtenaw County signed up for coverage through the ACA. That is about an 11% increase from 2020.

