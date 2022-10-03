© 2022 WEMU
bg-header-wemu-rs.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
See Our 45th Anniversary Video
WEMU News

Michigan Medicine nurses overwhelmingly ratify new pact

89.1 WEMU | By Cathy Shafran,
David Fair
Published October 3, 2022 at 6:51 AM EDT
nurses picket.jpg
Michigan Nurses Association
/
minurses.org
Nurses picket outside of University of Michigan Hospital.

Nurses at the University of Michigan overwhelmingly voted to ratify a new, four-year contract agreement over the weekend. The $273 million, four-year pact ratified over the weekend will run through March 2026.

University of Michigan’s Professional Nurses Council president, Renee Curtis, says it covered many key provisions. From her perspective, the most important were guarantees for enforceable nurse-to-patient ratios that will carry fines should the university fail to comply.

“It guarantees a nurse at every patient’s bedside. And there will be workload numbers where the number of patients will be the amount that nurses can safely take care of.”

The pact also includes an end to mandatory overtime, except in emergencies. It also contains more than 22% wage increases over the life of the contract. The University of Michigan Board of Regents must still approve the contract.

Both the union and Michigan Medicine officials say the contract will help retain and recruit more nurses as they are badly needed.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags
WEMU News The University of Michiganmichigan medicineUniversity of Michigan Professional Nurse Councilmi nurses associationnurseslabor contractsWageshealth care
Cathy Shafran
Cathy Shafran has spent nearly three quarters of her life as a journalist working somewhere in the world. She has covered conflicts from the streets of Flint, Michigan to battlefields in the Middle East.
See stories by Cathy Shafran
David Fair
Contact David: dfair@emich.edu
See stories by David Fair
Related Content