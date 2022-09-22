U-M nurses' union reaches tentative contract agreement with Michigan Medicine

A tentative contract has been reached between some 6,200 nurses at Michigan Medicine and the university, meaning a threatened strike has been averted.

The nurses’ union released word of the tentative agreement late Wednesday night.

The tentative pact comes after more than two months of nurses working without a contract and authorizing a strike if a deal could not be worked out.

Officials with the Michigan Association - University of Michigan Professional Nurse Council said in a release that they believe this agreement is a win for everyone who cares about the quality of nursing care.

They say the tentative agreement includes an end to mandatory overtime, competitive wages to recruit and retain skilled nurses, and “improved mechanisms for enforcing contractual workload ratios.”

Over the past month, the union had raised legal action and strike threats over what they felt was the university’s failure to negotiate on those workload ratios.

WEMU has also reached out to the university for comment.

There’s no word yet on a date for a ratification vote.

