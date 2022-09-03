© 2022 WEMU
WEMU News

University of Michigan nurses overwhelmingly vote to authorize call for a strike

89.1 WEMU | By Josh Hakala
Published September 3, 2022 at 8:09 AM EDT
nurses picket 3.jpg
Michigan Nurses Association
/
minurses.org
Nurses picket outside of U-M Hospital.

The nurses at the University of Michigan have voted to authorize their union’s bargaining team to call for a strike.

Out of the more 4,000 members of the Michigan Nurses Association - University of Michigan Professional Nurse Council, 96 percent of them voted in favor of authorizing a call for a strike.

The union is accusing the university of unfair labor practices.

Anne Jackson, a registered nurse at U-M, says understaffing and concerns over patient care are at the heart of this conflict.

“We believe the university is breaking labor law and refusing to discuss workload ratios with us. That’s so egregious that we’ve actually filed a lawsuit against them because they will not discuss workload ratios with us.”

The nurses have been working without a contract since July 1st.

The university said in a statement that they are disappointed in the result of the vote and are planning to ensure safe staffing levels if a work stoppage occurs.

Josh Hakala
Josh Hakala, a lifelong Michigander (East Lansing & Edwardsburg), comes to WEMU after more than two decades of working in a variety of fields within broadcasting and digital media. Most recently, he worked at Michigan Radio as a producer and a fill-in host. Prior to that, he worked for Advance Digital where he managed newspaper websites from across the country, including MLive.com. While his resume is filled with sports broadcasting experience (Big Ten Network, 97.1FM The Ticket, 610AM WIP etc.), radio reporting (90.1FM WRTI) and odd jobs (an editor for the FIFA video game series for EA Sports), he brings a passion for news and storytelling to WEMU.
