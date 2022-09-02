© 2022 WEMU
WEMU News

Strike still an option as EMU faculty work without labor contract

89.1 WEMU | By Josh Hakala
Published September 2, 2022 at 6:10 AM EDT
DSC_0188.JPG
Josh Hakala
/
89.1 WEMU
EMU faculty picket outside dorms during student move-in day.

The labor contract has expired between the union representing tenured and tenured-track faculty and Eastern Michigan University. However, despite the deadline passing, those educators are still in classrooms working without a contract.

According to the EMU American Association of University Professors, enough progress was made during Wednesday night’s negotiations that they are willing to continue the talks and work without a contract. But the union says the possibility of a strike is still on the table.

The two sides have gotten closer on base salary increases but health care benefits remain a sticking point.

EMU spokesperson Walter Kraft says the school’s offers to the faculty are fair.

“Our offers and what they’ve received in the past are pretty consistent, in fact, in some cases, more than what’s happened at our counterparts.”

The union argues the increases don’t make up for the school’s proposed reduction of health care benefits.

On Thursday, the administration filed for “fact finding,” where a state-appointed, independent party reviews the claims from both sides and makes recommendations.

Josh Hakala
Josh Hakala, a lifelong Michigander (East Lansing & Edwardsburg), comes to WEMU after more than two decades of working in a variety of fields within broadcasting and digital media. Most recently, he worked at Michigan Radio as a producer and a fill-in host. Prior to that, he worked for Advance Digital where he managed newspaper websites from across the country, including MLive.com. While his resume is filled with sports broadcasting experience (Big Ten Network, 97.1FM The Ticket, 610AM WIP etc.), radio reporting (90.1FM WRTI) and odd jobs (an editor for the FIFA video game series for EA Sports), he brings a passion for news and storytelling to WEMU.
