bg-header-wemu-rs.jpg
Click here to find information about the shuttles to the Detroit Jazz Festival
WEMU News

Contract between EMU, faculty union expires at midnight tonight

89.1 WEMU | By Josh Hakala
Published August 31, 2022 at 7:08 AM EDT
DSC_0194.JPG
Josh Hakala
/
89.1 WEMU
EMU faculty picket outside dorms during student move-in day.

The labor contract between tenured and tenured-track faculty and Eastern Michigan University expires tonight at midnight.

Last weekend, the EMU American Association of University Professors voted overwhelmingly to inform the administration of a possible strike if no agreement is reached. Compensation, as well as health care benefits, are the main sticking points.

The latest proposal by the administration calls for a 4-8% base salary increase for the first year of the contract.

EMU spokesperson Walter Kraft says the proposed pay raises are comparable to other universities.

“We believe that we are offering a very good position for our faculty members, and we want to support them. We want them to be successful, and we’re going to do everything we can to reach an agreement.”

The EMU-AAUP echoed that sentiment telling WEMU that they are vowing to work around the clock to get a fair contract. Both sides negotiated until late last night, and talks are scheduled to continue throughout today.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

WEMU News Eastern Michigan UniversityEMU-AAUPAmerican Association of University Professorswalter kraftlabor contractsstrike
