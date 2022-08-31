Contract between EMU, faculty union expires at midnight tonight

The labor contract between tenured and tenured-track faculty and Eastern Michigan University expires tonight at midnight.

Last weekend, the EMU American Association of University Professors voted overwhelmingly to inform the administration of a possible strike if no agreement is reached. Compensation, as well as health care benefits, are the main sticking points.

The latest proposal by the administration calls for a 4-8% base salary increase for the first year of the contract.

EMU spokesperson Walter Kraft says the proposed pay raises are comparable to other universities.

“We believe that we are offering a very good position for our faculty members, and we want to support them. We want them to be successful, and we’re going to do everything we can to reach an agreement.”

The EMU-AAUP echoed that sentiment telling WEMU that they are vowing to work around the clock to get a fair contract. Both sides negotiated until late last night, and talks are scheduled to continue throughout today.

