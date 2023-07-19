Tips to stay healthy in the heat at 2023 Ann Arbor Art Fair

The Washtenaw County Health Department is reminding people to take some extra precautions to remain safe if they are going to the Ann Arbor Art Fair.

The summer weather can cause heat-related illnesses and other issues, especially for people with underlying health conditions.

Health Department spokesperson Susan Ringler-Cerniglia says it’s important to do things like use sunscreen, wear comfortable clothing, and drink plenty of water.

“Make sure you’re familiar with water stations where you can fill up water bottles. There’s a first aid station. If the weather’s hot, which it probably will be, there’s often a misting station. These things are marked on the map for the Art Fair.”



Ringler-Cerniglia says public buildings in downtown Ann Arbor will also be open if you need to go somewhere to cool off.

