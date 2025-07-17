Ann Arbor Art Fair expected to bring $80 million to local economy

The Ann Arbor Art Fair kicks off today and, along with it, an estimated $80 million in new spending, which can be a boon for smaller businesses.

Around half a million people are expected on the streets of downtown Ann Arbor along with nearly 1,000 artists. The majority of people come from out-of-town filling hotels, shops, and restaurants.

Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti Regional Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice-President Andy LaBarre says that’s the greatest impact the fair brings to the area.

“In a county’s economy, $80 million is both a lot and not too much, but in the economy of a mom-and-pop restaurant or trinket shop or what have you, even a tiny percentage of that is a huge infusion to their overall success.”

LaBarre says there are other aspects that can’t be measured, like the number of artists who come to Ann Arbor for the fair and decide after visiting to set up shop in Washtenaw County.

