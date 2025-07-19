2025 Ann Arbor Art Fair celebrates huge crowds and near-perfect weather

A large crowd is expected for the final day of Ann Arbor’s Art Fair.

Ann Arbor’s Art Fair is in full swing, and visitors are enjoying milder temps and sunny weather for the event, which stretches 30 blocks through the city’s downtown.

Allison Neal is the Senior Director of Marketing and Partnerships for the Ann Arbor Art Fair. She says the lineup this year at the Stage on Main promises to be a crowd pleaser.

“So, we're excited to partner with WEMU again at our stage at Main and William and the Palio lot, and it features the Ark. Both WEMU and The Ark are celebrating their 60th anniversary, so it makes it even more exciting!”

The three-day Art Fair draws to a close later today.

Elaine Unzicker Elaine Unzicker, one of the featured artists at the Ann Arbor Art Fair.

