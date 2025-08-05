Washtenaw County Health Department hosts Summer Health Day

The Washtenaw County Health Department is encouraging locals to celebrate safe habits with Summer Health Day this Wednesday.

Washtenaw health officials will be offering opportunities for education and outreach along with outdoor activities during Summer Health Day in Ypsilanti.

Susan Ringler-Cerniglia is the spokesperson for the Washtenaw County Health Department. She says they aim to dispel the medical distrust that has developed in the community post-pandemic. She adds Summer Health Day is a way for residents to get to know their local health workers.

“We feel that it’s really important to make sure that that can happen. That we have things that are appealing but also really be able to have those conversations.”

Ringler-Cerniglia says there will also be education about practicing safe habits while using marijuana.

Summer Health Day will run from 3-6 PM Wednesday at Towner Street in Ypsilanti.

