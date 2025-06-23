© 2025 WEMU
Dangerously hot weather envelops southeast Michigan

89.1 WEMU | By Caroline MacGregor
Published June 23, 2025 at 7:27 AM EDT
National Weather Service

A prolonged heat wave across southeast Michigan is bringing dangerously hot conditions and will be with us through Tuesday night.

An Extreme Heat Warning is enveloping southeast Michigan, and heat advisories and warnings remain in effect for Washtenaw County through Tuesday night. With high humidity levels, the air index feels close to 105 degrees F, according to the National Weather Service.

Residents are advised to exercise extreme caution outdoors and drink plenty of water as heat related illnesses increase dramatically during prolonged heat and high humidity events, like those we are experiencing.

Washtenaw County Health Department
/
washtenaw.org

The heat advisory for Washtenaw County will remain in effect through 8 PM Tuesday.

