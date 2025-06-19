Washtenaw County Health Department offers ways to beat the heat this weekend

The weather is expected to break into the 90s this weekend with many outdoor, family-oriented events happening throughout the county.

As the week continues to heat up and people look forward to attending weekend festivities, the Washtenaw County Health Department urges caution regarding heat exposure.

Health Department spokesperson Beth Ann Hamilton says local health experts advise people to drink plenty of water, even if they are not necessarily thirsty. She says the county offers cooling sites at various locations for those who need a reprieve from the heat or lack air conditioning at home.

"A lot of our local libraries are great partners and places to cool off. Our county buildings during business hours and also some places like the Briarwood Mall.”

Hamilton says dizziness, nausea, and profuse sweating may indicate heat exhaustion. She adds if you or someone else experiences confusion, intense dizziness, or fainting, these are signs of heat stroke and require urgent medical attention.

