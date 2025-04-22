Washtenaw County Health Department releases 2024 annual report

The Washtenaw County Department of Health has released its 2024 annual health report.

Health Officer Jimena Loveluck of the Washtenaw County Health Department says the department saw major progress since 2023, such as testing for lead in children rose from under 10% to 23%. She says the department expanded access to the STD antibiotic Doxy PEP and boosted inspections of restaurants and body art facilities.

The report also outlines the first community health improvement plan in over a decade to address new and ongoing challenges.

“We’re really doing some exciting work with community partners focusing on our three priority areas of mental health, health care access and navigation, and access to healthy foods.”

Loveluck says with federal cuts impacting health programs in 2025, community and partner support will be essential to maintaining public health efforts.

