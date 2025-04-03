COVID funding ends, impacting several Washtenaw County Health Department social programs

The Washtenaw County Health Department has lost 6% of its total funding due to President Trump shutting down COVID-related funds for state and local health departments.

Federal COVID-related funds were allocated for more than just combating COVID in Washtenaw County.

Susan Ringler-Cerniglia is the spokesperson for Washtenaw County Health Department. She says the federal money supported housing access, a health equity council, and vaccine outreach — initiatives now discontinued due to the funding loss.

“The overall picture right now for public health funding and investments in the kind of prevention and supporting health opportunities for everyone...it’s not looking great.”

Ringler-Cerniglia says the cuts expose a deeper problem that public health departments rely too much on emergency funding for essential programs. She says all health departments should have stable resources for data systems, community health education, and long-term prevention efforts.

