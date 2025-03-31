© 2025 WEMU
School Closing Information

Washtenaw County sees drop in firearm deaths

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published March 31, 2025 at 5:51 AM EDT
Joshua Shearn
/
Wikipedia Media Commons

The number of firearm deaths in Washtenaw County dropped in 2024. That’s according to figures released by the Health Department and Sheriff’s Office.

The number of deaths dropped from 32 in 2023 to 24 last year. County officials say the decreasing numbers show their programs to prevent such deaths are working.

Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office Director of Operations Crystal Campbell says they continue to emphasize gun safety, like giving away free firearm locks.

“I think another thing that we know here at the Sheriff’s Office is that, a lot of times community violence and gun violence, there is a correlation between it and root cause issues, so continuing to work across systems to address those root cause issues.”

Of the reported deaths, 83% were suicides and 17% were homicides. Significant racial disparities continue, as all the homicide victims were African American, and 80% of suicides were white.

