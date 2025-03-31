Washtenaw County sees drop in firearm deaths

The number of firearm deaths in Washtenaw County dropped in 2024. That’s according to figures released by the Health Department and Sheriff’s Office.

The number of deaths dropped from 32 in 2023 to 24 last year. County officials say the decreasing numbers show their programs to prevent such deaths are working.

Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office Director of Operations Crystal Campbell says they continue to emphasize gun safety, like giving away free firearm locks.

“I think another thing that we know here at the Sheriff’s Office is that, a lot of times community violence and gun violence, there is a correlation between it and root cause issues, so continuing to work across systems to address those root cause issues.”

Of the reported deaths, 83% were suicides and 17% were homicides. Significant racial disparities continue, as all the homicide victims were African American, and 80% of suicides were white.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

