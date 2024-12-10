© 2024 WEMU
School Closing Information

Derrick Jackson appointed Washtenaw County's new racial equity officer

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published December 10, 2024 at 5:53 AM EST
Derrick Jackson
Derrick Jackson
Derrick Jackson

Derrick Jackson has been named Washtenaw County’s new Racial Equity Officer, as he is wrapping up his role as Director of Community Engagement for the Sheriff’s Office.

Jackson says he’s very happy he will be able to continue to serve Washtenaw County. He says he remembers his excitement when the Equity Policy was first introduced in 2018 and what it could accomplish.

“It really is in line with the work I’ve been doing the sheriff’s office the last six years. All this stuff around reform and violence intervention. It has all been equity centered, And so, I’m looking forward to carrying some of that work forward at the Equity Office.”

Jackson replaces Alize Asberry Payne who resigned in August after being placed on unpaid leave over questionable travel expenses. The incident led County Administrator Gregory Dill to create a policy with stricter rules regarding outside travel for county employees.

Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
