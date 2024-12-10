Derrick Jackson appointed Washtenaw County's new racial equity officer

Derrick Jackson has been named Washtenaw County’s new Racial Equity Officer, as he is wrapping up his role as Director of Community Engagement for the Sheriff’s Office.

Jackson says he’s very happy he will be able to continue to serve Washtenaw County. He says he remembers his excitement when the Equity Policy was first introduced in 2018 and what it could accomplish.

“It really is in line with the work I’ve been doing the sheriff’s office the last six years. All this stuff around reform and violence intervention. It has all been equity centered, And so, I’m looking forward to carrying some of that work forward at the Equity Office.”

Jackson replaces Alize Asberry Payne who resigned in August after being placed on unpaid leave over questionable travel expenses. The incident led County Administrator Gregory Dill to create a policy with stricter rules regarding outside travel for county employees.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org