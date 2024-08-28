Alize Asberry Payne steps down as Washtenaw County's first-ever racial equity officer

Washtenaw County Racial Equity Officer Alize Asberry Payne has resigned. She had been under fire for months regarding questionable travel expenses.

Asberry Payne had been on unpaid administrative leave as an investigation was conducted by county officials. A report by MLive showed she spent thousands of dollars for travel using her county-issued credit card.

County Administrator Gregory Dill told MLive she resigned effective August 16. The incident led Dill to make some changes to the county’s travel policy.

“It is me doing an analysis of everything that’s happening in our organization and some outliers related to travel that created a degree of discomfort that I want to make sure that I address moving forward.”

The changes include that no county employee can approve their own travel and all travel expenses be reported on the Open Book page of the county website.

