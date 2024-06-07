Washtenaw County Administrator proposes new travel policy for county employees

Washtenaw County is considering a stricter policy regarding government employees' travel.

The new emphasis on travel coincides with an investigation by MLive that discovered Washtenaw Racial Equity Officer Alize Asberry Paine spent over 80 days attending conferences, including one in Germany with over $50,000 in total travel expenses charged to the county.

County Administrator Gregory Dill told County Commissioners the travel policy needs to be modernized.

“I certainly heard her from all of you and understand that I need to provide more and better oversight over our travel policy, and I am absolutely committed to doing that. I want to make sure that we are never in this situation again.”

The proposal presented by Dill would require all trips by county employees be approved by the Administrator.

Since it was after midnight when the discussion began, commissioners decided to table the motion until its next meeting July 10th.

