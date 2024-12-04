Alyshia Dyer sworn in as Washtenaw County's first female sheriff

It won’t be official until January, but Alysha Dyer was sworn in Tuesday night as the next Sheriff of Washtenaw County.

With a large crowd of supporters looking on, Judge Erane Washington swore in Dyer as the first woman and youngest sheriff in county history.

Dyer thanked those who helped her get elected and says that her command team will be the diverse ever in Washtenaw County history.

“We must acknowledge the flaws in our system rooted in colonial histories that often promoted using our legal system for racist, classist, and sexist practices which we are still grappling with as a profession today.”

Dyer says she her first agenda item will be to establish community-driven policy teams that will engage residents and other stakeholders to help shape the future of the Sheriff’s Department.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

