Scio Township supervisor charged with computer crimes

The computer crimes case involving Scio Township Supervisor Jillian Kerry has moved forward to a preliminary examination after a probable cause hearing concluded at Washtenaw County 14A District Court.

The Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office is charging Jillian Kerry with use of a computer to commit a crime and interfering with electronic communications.

Former Scio Township Supervisor Will Hathaway says the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office presented evidence to the Prosecutor’s Office after finding then-trustee member Kerry forwarding emails to Clerk Jessica Flintoft while logged into his account on a shared laptop.

“I feel a responsibility to support the conclusions of the sheriff’s investigation and the prosecutor in their decision to pursue the charges.”

Kerry’s defense attorney, R. Michael Bullotta, says when his client connected to the internet to use the laptop, it had already forwarded the emails.

“It’s an abomination that the county prosecutor and the sheriff’s department have not given a real review of this case to realize this is a simple IT issue.”

The preliminary examination will begin January 21st to determine if the case will either be dismissed or go to trial.

