Current Washtenaw County commissioners all win re-election, other Washtenaw County races decided

It was a clean sweep for incumbent Democrats in the races for Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners.

Every one of the sitting commissioners faced a contested challenge to another term in office in the general election. All won re-election, including 5th District board chair Justin Hodge. He says he’s excited to build upon the work he and his fellow commissioners have done for the county, especially for the eastern half of it.

“We’ve done tremendous work, I believe, over my time in office to be able to make sure that we are investing in the eastern part of the county in a way that has not been done. I’m very grateful to be able to have the opportunity to be able to continue doing that for four more years.”

There will be some new faces in Washtenaw County government. Alysha Dyer was unopposed in the general election and will become the next Sheriff of Washtenaw County. Dyer defeated Derrick Jackson in the Democratic Primary race in August. She will replace outgoing Sheriff Jerry Clayton, who decided against running for reelection.

Democrat Latitia Lamelle-Sharp won the race for County Treasurer and will replace the retiring Catherine McClary.

Former Saline Mayor and State Representative Gretchen Driskell will become the new Washtenaw County Water Resources Commissioner, replacing the retiring Evan Pratt.

Larry Kestenbaum has won another term as the County Clerk and Register of Deeds. And Prosecuting Attorney Eli Savit was unopposed in his race.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

