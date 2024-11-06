2024 Election Results: Races for Washtenaw County Offices

It is a clean sweep for Democrats in Washtenaw County government. Incumbent Larry Kestenbaum has won another term as Clerk/Register of Deeds by defeating Republican Samantha Strayer.

Eli Savit was unopposed in his bid for a second term as the county’s Prosecuting Attorney.

There will be three new faces holding elected-office in Washtenaw County. Democrat Alyshia Dyer will become the new Sheriff. She essentially won the office in the August primary election. Dyer was unopposed in the general election. She will succeed sitting Sheriff, Jerry Clayton, who opted not to run for reelection.

Democrat Latitia Lamelle-Sharp will replace outgoing Treasurer Catherine McClary. McClary decided against running for re-election. The Democrat has served as county Treasurer since 1997. Sharp defeated Republican Robert Zimmerman in the election.

Gretchen Driskell will be the new Water Resources Commissioner in Washtenaw County. The Democrat defeated Republican Lisa Gubaci-Root. Driskell is a former Mayor of Saline, State Representative and current member of the Dexter Township Board of Trustees. She will take over for the retiring Evan Pratt. He is stepping away after four terms in the position.

There were nine Democratic incumbents running for reelection to the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners. All nine will serve another four-year term.

Jason Maciejewski won the 1st District race over Republican Phyllis Rison with over 65-percent of the vote.

In the 2nd District, Voters returned Crystal Lyght to office with percent of the vote. She defeated Republican P. McNichol earning about 56-percent of the vote.

Shannon Beeman gets another term representing the 3rd District. The Incumbent defeated Republican Ryan Baumgart in a close race to win another four years on the board.

Voters in Washtenaw County’s 4th district have reelected Caroline Sanders to the Board of Commissioners. She took 75-percent of the vote in beating Republican Alberta Borneo.

The current chair of the county board is Justin Hodge. The 5th District Democrat garnered over 69-percent of the vote in defeating Republican Brett Birk.

In the 6th District, Democratic incumbent Annie Sommerville won her race with Republican Mike Eller. Sommerville received better than 81-percent voter support.

Andy LaBarre has another four years representing the 7th District. He was re-elected in a landslide win over Green Party candidate Mary Kozonis-Marudas.

The 8th district will continue to be represented by Yousef Rabhi. The Democrat defeated Republican Leslie Kay Shannon by a wide margin.

And Katie Scott gets another term in the 9th district on the county board. She won her race with Republican Lori Minor by a significant margin.

