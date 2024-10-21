Two candidates campaigning to become Washtenaw County's next treasurer

With Washtenaw County Treasurer Catherine McClary retiring, voters are now to pick a replacement this election.

Democrat Latitia Lamelle Sharp has over 35 years of experience in public service and is currently a Division Administrator in the County Public Defender’s Office. She says the treasurer needs to be compassionate.

Vote Lamelle Sharp / votelamellesharp.com Latitia Lamelle Sharp

“They need to be able to be innovative in their thinking, which drives us to our current treasurer now, in how to handle taxes in the case people get in trouble, how to create programs and be connected with the people."

Republican Robert Zimmerman has 35 years of financial experience, including 17 as a CFO in the steel industry. He says he would be proactive in helping people falling behind on their taxes.

Robert Zimmerman / zimmerman4mi.com Robert Zimmerman

“Where can we better help people understand what they’re getting into when they are starting to look for housing and what the true costs truly are and where the risks are, in terms of interest rates and also property tax.”

Early voting in Washtenaw County begins on Saturday.

