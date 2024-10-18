Washtenaw County officials assure voters ballots will be accurately counted and election security is on high

Washtenaw County officials say election security is high, and there is no reason to suspect any potential fraud across the state.

With expansion of the use of mail-in voting, there have been concerns expressed as to how ballots are secured and to make certain the vote totals are accurate.

Washtenaw County Director of Elections Rena Basch says one reason elections in Michigan are secure is the paper.

“We have paper ballots, we have paper applications, there’s a paper trail, we have paper tabulator tapes at the end of the night for election returns. So, paper can’t be hacked, and if your technology fails you, you have your backup.”

Basch says there are also a lot of people at many different levels involved in the counting process who cross check each other’s numbers. She says the technology on each level does the same thing to ensure accurate vote totals.

